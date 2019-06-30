Eco India Eco India: An unexpected dweller of Goa’s mangroves is key to maintaining the ecosystem balance Our top story this weeks looks at how a Goa-based group is using a combination of field research and camera traps to observe and conserve otters in the wild. Scroll Staff 22 minutes ago Play Supervising Producer: Nooshin Mowla | Director of Photography: Omkar Phatak | Video Editor: Sujit Lad | Script & Field Producer: Swati Ali | Assistant Producers: Shibika Suresh, Nishant Kanekar | Executive Producer: Sannuta Raghu Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+ here. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Wild otters loss of habitat ecosystem balance Print