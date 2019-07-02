Watch: A Twitter user spotted a crow that looked like a gorilla and the internet was left baffled
‘It’s a crowrilla,’ said one Twitter user.
Little did the person with the Twitter handle @keita_simpson know that their seven-second video would become a talking point for internet users across the world. The video shows a crow sitting in a position that makes it look like a mini gorilla from the angle from which the video was recorded.
The video, which the Twitter user called “shock from the morning” and “bad for the heart”, has garnered over 250,000 likes since it was posted on June 20. An engaging discussion on the bird featured in the video ensued, punctuated with some memes.
Kaeli Swift, a woman whose Twitter bio says she holds a “PhD in crow death behaviours”, tweeted that the bird in the video was a large-billed bird and that is why “the face is looking a little out of proportion”. She went on to explain what caused the bird to appear like a gorilla.