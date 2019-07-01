Watch: A BJP MP’s helicopter lost control. Luckily for him, an accident was averted by seconds
The pilot managed to bring the helicopter back in control after a dizzying spin.
Bharatiya Janata Party Member of Parliament Mahant Balaknath had a close shave on Saturday after a helicopter he was flying appeared to lose control mid-air.
The helicopter carrying the 35-year-old lawmaker from Alwar went into a spin soon after taking off. Onlookers yelled and waved in panic from ground level.
Fortunately, the pilot managed to regain control of the craft a few seconds later and the flight returned to its original path.
Balaknath was reported uninjured in the incident.