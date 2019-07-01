The biggest cheer of the afternoon at #Glastonbury2019 went to Sir David Attenborough ❤️



Even though the lineup boasted of stars like, among others, George Ezra, Miley Cyrus, and Tom Adell, the loudest cheers at the 2019 Glastonbury Festival of Contemporary Performing Arts were reserved for broadcaster and natural historian Sir David Attenborough.

Sir David announced his new show with BBC Earth, due to be released later in 2019. Titled Seven Worlds, One Planet, the show will feature birds, mammals, and animals on the seven continents of the world.

“Each of them has its own glory, each of them has its own problems,” he said. “We have been making, for the past four years, a series about those things, about those seven very different continents.”