Catfish at the Juhu airport in #MumbaiMonsoon! Hope these beauties found their way back to deeper water. Sent to me by @rishika625/@rudrabsolanki. (Can anyone identify the precise catfish species?) pic.twitter.com/ttvdyCwZFW — Shiv Aroor (@ShivAroor) June 29, 2019

On June 29, the runway of Juhu airport in Mumbai was littered with aquatic wildlife, including catfish, that made its way there after a heavy spell of rainfall.

The Juhu airport is situated in a low-lying area and has a lake, a sewage body, and the Arabian Sea all within a radius of half a kilometre, The Times of India reported. The inundation of the airport during the monsoon generally leaves behind aquatic life on the runway.

Some of the catfish spotted at the airport were up to three feet long, the news report added.