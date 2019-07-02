Brexit Party MEPs turn their backs on European anthem during opening of parliament pic.twitter.com/bEVVbtZBDD — The Independent (@Independent) July 2, 2019

An act of defiance by Britain’s Brexit Party representatives at the European Union Parliament on Tuesday became the highlight of its opening ceremony.

Twenty-nine members of Nigel Farage’s Brexit Party turned their backs as the Europen Union’s anthem, Beethoven’s Ode to Joy, was played during the opening of the Parliament’s session in Strasbourg, France, The Independent reported.

“I don’t believe a word they say but I will give them this warning – if they don’t deliver Brexit on (October 31) they’re toast and we’ll see a turquoise takeover,” Farage was quoted as saying.

The Liberal Democrats too drew attention as they arrived at the opening ceremony wearing T-shirts that read “Bollocks to Brexit” at the back. The slogan on their chests was a more sedate “Stop Brexit”.

Here’s my new view in the plenary of the European Parliament! 🙂 #BollockstoBrexit #IamEuropean pic.twitter.com/cZ9brvhIFK — Guy Verhofstadt (@guyverhofstadt) July 2, 2019