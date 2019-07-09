Play

American actors Kumail Nanjiani and Natalie Morales recently appeared in a video for media website Vanity Fair where they taught their viewers common expressions used in Urdu and Miami-Spanish, respectively. Nanjiani is of Pakistani origin while Morales is of Cuban descent.

The show also introduced viewers to some trivia, with Nanjiani claiming that the term “big cheese” comes from the Urdu/Hindi term “yeh cheez”, that basically translates to a big/important thing, and was picked up during their time in colonial India.

The video was a part of promotional activities for their movie Stuber.