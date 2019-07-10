Suitcase was over the weight limit in the airport so ma Da whipped oot aboot 15 shirts n wacked every one a them on to make the weight🤣🤣🤣😂😂cunt wis sweatin pic.twitter.com/7h7FBgrt03 — Josh Irvine (@joshirvine7) July 6, 2019

A hilarious video posted by Glasgow resident Josh Irvine has taken the internet by storm. In the video, Josh’s father John Irvine puts on 15 shirts, right at the airport counter, to avoid extra baggage fee.

According to the Evening Times, the family was travelling back home to Scotland from France when they found out that they were breaching the baggage limit by 8 kg. “The staff were in stitches but trying to get through the security was a struggle because they thought he was trying to smuggle something under all his clothes. Thankfully we got through eventually,” son Josh Irvine was quoted as saying by Evening Times.

Some on social media said they’d do the same.