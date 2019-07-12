Video: Here’s how a bird stopped a moving tractor to protect its eggs
An example of inter-species communication that does not require words.
A video that captured a bird stopping a moving tractor in a bid to protect its eggs has gone viral on Twitter.
The video, posted by China Global Television Network, shows the bird spreading its wings, as if instructing the tractor to stop, which it does.
The video also shows the driver placing a bottle of water. The incident reportedly took place in North China’s Ulanqab city.