The Ambani and the Mehta families have teamed up to feature in a fairy-tale-princess-themed video to wish Shloka Mehta Ambani on her birthday on July 11. Shloka, the daughter of diamantaire Russell Mehta, married Mukesh Ambani’s son Akash Ambani at a grand ceremony on March 9, 2019. What caught people’s attention in the birthday video was the subtle but evident pressure on Shloka to have a child.

While Mukesh Ambani and brother-in-law Anant Ambani clearly spelled out their wishes for Shloka to become a mother by her next birthday, husband Akash Ambani hinted at it unsubtly with a wink and a wish to “create new things”.

The video has irked many social media users for putting pressure to have children – the kind that many women go through immediately after they get married.

Just happened to see the Ambani video wishing Shloka Mehta a happy birthday. Disturbing. Watch it to understand both subtle and direct pressure on women to have children — Vasudha Venugopal (@vasudha_ET) July 13, 2019

You cant buy kids with money. But you sure can create an over-the-top video to express your wish in a 'subtle' way to the one person who can facilitate it. https://t.co/JZx8zA1iK1



Must watch for the girls who envied the newest RIL bahu — Purav Parekh (@PuravParekh) July 13, 2019

Either she is already expecting or she will be under immense pressure to conceive, going by this video and how her father in law, husband and brother in law have made it clear that she will have to be a mother before her next birthday. Oh no Shloku.

https://t.co/KZOu5cDdXF — Amith P (@amithpr) July 14, 2019

The video also featured other members of the Ambani family, including Nita Ambani, Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal, Shloka’s parents, and her friends.