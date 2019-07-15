Jaspal Bhatti was a much-loved comedian in India in the late 1980s and early 1990s. He was particularly famous for his portrayal of the common Indian’s problems.

In the light of the recent round of MLA horse trading in Indian politics, an old video of Bhatti has resurfaced on social media. The satirical video depicts Bhatti as an agent who deals in buying and selling of MLAs, with politicians constantly pestering him to help them form the government. A signboard in his office aptly reads “sale purchase of MLAs”.

The Congress party has accused the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party of indulging in horse trading of MLAs in Karnataka and Goa. Several elected members of the Congress recently resigned which, according to the party, was a “nasty political game by BJP to disturb democracy”.