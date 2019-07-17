Please enjoy this video of my grandmas reaction to England winning cricket world cup🤩 #CWC19Final pic.twitter.com/EH1bOae9v8 — Gwen (@gwenfs1) July 14, 2019

An 80-year-old British woman’s adorable reaction to England winning the cricket World Cup for the first time has gone viral, with the internet gushing over her celebrations.

A resident of West Sussex, 20-year-old Gwen Stanbrook, posted a video of her grandmother watching the hair-raising final on Sunday.

“I was watching the game with my grandma, grandad and cousin and had paused the game for about 10 minutes, so we kind of knew what was going to happen and I decided to video her reaction,” Stanbrook told the BBC. “My grandma was understandably overwhelmed.”

Hundreds of people replied to the video and retweeted it, expressing their joy over Stanbrook’s grandmother’s unadulterated happiness.

That is a Golden moment, hope someone can get her to meet somebody the England cricket team 🏏🏏🏆 — Andy Tyrrell (@aktyrrell) July 15, 2019

I can tell by the way the boy kissed her cheek that this is a lovely family ❤️ — Chris Hughes (@chrishughes_22) July 14, 2019

That generation in England is the real generation that enjoyed Cricket.

though it's spread over continents now. I wish Cricket gets its honor back in England. — Junnu (@junnuravikumar) July 14, 2019

This is amazing. I was rooting for the Kiwis but this warms my heart — Cryptoste (@cryptoste) July 14, 2019