Watch: Eighty-year-old woman’s joy at England’s World Cup win is setting new celebration goals
The resident of West Sussex was delirious with happiness at her country winning its first ever cricket World Cup.
An 80-year-old British woman’s adorable reaction to England winning the cricket World Cup for the first time has gone viral, with the internet gushing over her celebrations.
A resident of West Sussex, 20-year-old Gwen Stanbrook, posted a video of her grandmother watching the hair-raising final on Sunday.
“I was watching the game with my grandma, grandad and cousin and had paused the game for about 10 minutes, so we kind of knew what was going to happen and I decided to video her reaction,” Stanbrook told the BBC. “My grandma was understandably overwhelmed.”
Hundreds of people replied to the video and retweeted it, expressing their joy over Stanbrook’s grandmother’s unadulterated happiness.