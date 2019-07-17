Watch: This tree prank on city streets is a real horror story, and everyone is trying it
The popular ‘Bushman Prank’, in which a person dressed as a tree spooks unwitting pedestrians, never gets old.
A tree coming to life to seek revenge from humans sounds like the plotline of a dystopian climate change horror story – but on city streets, it’s usually just a prank.
A video of a man spooking pedestrians in a tree-suit has gone viral on the internet and social media users just cannot get enough. Shocked, frightened, amused – a spectrum of human emotions is on display in the video.
Not surprisingly, the Bushman prank has been replicated several times, in cities across the world.