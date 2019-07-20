A 76-year-old driver turns his auto-rickshaw into an ambulance offering first aid and free rides to hospital for people injured in road accidents in #India pic.twitter.com/xBCgqeTlvy — RT (@RT_com) July 17, 2019

Seventy-six-year-old Harjinder Singh drives an auto-rickshaw in Delhi, but this is no ordinary auto. It doubles up as an ambulance to take victims of road accidents to hospitals, and Singh provides this service without any cost.

According to a report published by The Quint, Singh started this service in 1978 and works extra hours to compensate for the free service. The auto also carries a message saying that medicine for diabetes is provided for no charges.

Singh is a former traffic warden for the Delhi Traffic Police. “It is important to ensure that victims of road accidents are taken to the nearest hospital without waiting for an ambulance or a police vehicle,” he said. Singh called this the best form of “seva” (Hindi for service). The concept of “seva”, or selfless service to fellow human beings is an integral part of Sikhism.