🏆GUINNESS WORLD RECORD ACHIEVED!! 🏆



Most people doing a KAMEHAMEHA at once! @GWR @BandaiNamcoUS pic.twitter.com/AVYsXRl1NF — Dragon Ball Super (@dragonballsuper) July 18, 2019

Hundreds of Dragon Ball Z fans gathered ahead of Comic-Con International‘s Preview Night at the Marriott Marquis San Diego to create a Guinness world record for the largest number of people simultaneously performing the Kamehameha super energy attack move.

To set the record, organisers required at least 250 participants – more than 700 people showed up on the eve of July 17.

Kamehameha is the first energy attack shown in Japanese classic anime series Dragon Ball Z. Created by the character Master Roshi, the move is perfected by the show’s protagonist Goku.

Sean Schemmel, Goku’s English voice actor, helped coach the crowd, giving pointers on how to yell Kamehameha with the right pause points, elongating the last “ha” by a few seconds.

We have just been told by @GWR officials that 786 people officially joined us for the Kamehameha attempt, breaking the previous record of 250. #db_tour2019 #SDCC pic.twitter.com/7h6aIJlkrE — Toonami News @ #SDCC (@ToonamiNews) July 18, 2019

Toei Animation, the creator of Dragon Ball Z and other internationally hits like Sailor Moon and Digimon, originally spread word about the event.

The event marked the opening of the Dragon Ball Z World Adventure installation, which kicks off with its first stop at the San Diego Comic-Con and then will travel to seven more cities across the world, reported The OCR.

A moment forever captured in history. We did it!!! Thank you for everyone who joined us to help set THE official record for the largest gathering of a Kamehameha attack ever at 786 people!! pic.twitter.com/symqr93sGN — Toei Animation (@ToeiAnimation) July 18, 2019