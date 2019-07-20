Watch: Dragon Ball Z nerds set a record for the largest number of people doing a ‘Kamehameha’
The super energy attack is the signature move of the Japanese show’s protagonist Goku.
Hundreds of Dragon Ball Z fans gathered ahead of Comic-Con International‘s Preview Night at the Marriott Marquis San Diego to create a Guinness world record for the largest number of people simultaneously performing the Kamehameha super energy attack move.
To set the record, organisers required at least 250 participants – more than 700 people showed up on the eve of July 17.
Kamehameha is the first energy attack shown in Japanese classic anime series Dragon Ball Z. Created by the character Master Roshi, the move is perfected by the show’s protagonist Goku.
Sean Schemmel, Goku’s English voice actor, helped coach the crowd, giving pointers on how to yell Kamehameha with the right pause points, elongating the last “ha” by a few seconds.
Toei Animation, the creator of Dragon Ball Z and other internationally hits like Sailor Moon and Digimon, originally spread word about the event.
The event marked the opening of the Dragon Ball Z World Adventure installation, which kicks off with its first stop at the San Diego Comic-Con and then will travel to seven more cities across the world, reported The OCR.