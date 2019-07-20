Watch: July 20, 1969. Humans set foot on the moon for the first time ever
The Apollo 11 crewed lunar mission landed on the moon on July 20, 1969, with Neil Armstrong and Edwin Aldrin being the first to set foot on Earth’s satellite.
On July 20, 1969, Neil Armstrong and Edwin “Buzz Aldrin”, who were aboard the lunar landing module of the Apollo 11 spacecraft, became the first humans to set foot on the moon.
The lunar mission was broadcast to an audience numbering in millions on the earth. “That’s one small step for (a) man, one giant leap for mankind,” Armstrong had famously said when he stepped on the moon.
Google also celebrated the 50th anniversary of Nasa’s Apollo 11 mission with a video doodle.
The Google video is narrated by the command module pilot of Apollo 11, Michael Collins, who orbited around the moon while his fellow astronauts when down to the surface.
Here is the restored full version of Nasa’s original mission video, as aired in July 1969, here: