Girl’s head stuck by window guard rails of 7-storey building in China pic.twitter.com/u5aDz9EymE — RT (@RT_com) July 20, 2019

On July 19, a five-year-old girl was left dangling for ten minutes after she got stuck in the protective window grille outside her fifth-floor apartment, China Global Television Network reported. The incident occurred in East China’s Jiangxi province, and the girl was eventually rescued by firefighters.

A video of the incident, posted on social media, is giving people the chills. According to reports, the girl accidentally locked herself inside the apartment when her mother went to pick up groceries. As part of the rescue mission, a harnessed firefighter who descended from the roof held the girl while the other cut the rails to release her.