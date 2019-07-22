In Haryana school girl from #Kurukshetra is reporting live during rainfall from her neighbourhood about the water logging problem. I hope her voice will reach to the authorities @cmohry @mlkhattar .No doubt she has outsmarted all TV journalists in her stint ! pic.twitter.com/5QE82hjkQU — Chiguru Prashanth (@prashantchiguru) July 20, 2019

For many in urban India, the monsoon is an extreme sport of sorts, thanks to waterlogging.

An incident of waterlogging in the town of Kurukshetra in Haryana is drawing the attention of social media users. In a video posted on Twitter, a schoolgirl is seen walking through a waterlogged street, perhaps her neighbourhood, and enacting the role of a journalist reporting on the situation.

The water is quite deep and visibly dirty, and the girl needs a wooden stick to wade through it. She also points out how houses are using bags of cement to prevent water from entering.

A similar incident had occurred in February 2019 as well, when a 15-year-old Kashmiri girl had become an internet sensation after her reportage on snowfall had gone viral.