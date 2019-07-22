the situation in hongkong now is so messy...... i hope bnm reconsiders sending ab6ix to hongkong... it’s so dangerous pic.twitter.com/hptD9TIDnd — 𝐠𝐞𝐧 ♡ 𝐝𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐞𝐥 (@ilyjeojang) July 22, 2019

A third round of protests against the now-suspended extradition bill in Hong Kong turned violent on Sunday night after protestors were beaten up by a group of people dressed in white shirts – suspected to be triad gangsters.

In an assault concentrated around a metro station at the Yuen Long suburb, the white-shirts assaulted pro-democracy protesters and passersby at a train station.

This is a clip from Gwyneth Ho's live video. Look at how vehement and vicious the white-shirts are in their attacks on protesters. Look at their matching weapons – their long wooden sticks & umbrellas.

(https://t.co/YLjoOljcQC) pic.twitter.com/QucaHWJWdS — Jun Pang (@hyjpang) July 21, 2019

Footage circulating on social media show the men beating protestors with wooden sticks and metal rods.

Over 45 protestors were injured, and one critically injured, according to numbers from BBC.

Yet another pic from tonight's thuggish attack in Yuen Long. Anybody wearing black (the usual colour for protestors) was a prime target.

The pro-democracy protestors, who had turned up in black, were especially easy to spot.

Some shocking video footage of a Female journalists being beaten by multiple of these hired pro Chinese TRIAD government criminals dressed in white in Hong Kong of tonight.

According to a South China Morning Post report, the assaulters fled before the police arrived. Questions are now being raised about why the police took so long to reach the scene.

Wide allegations of the police covering for the triad mob are rampant on social media. “#HongKong become a police state,” wrote a person on social media. “#police enforce their power by deploying triad members (white shirts).”

These hired thugs of men in white have no decency! They even hit a pregnant women and she fell to the ground because of passing out, and she has been taken care off by local medics in the protest in a Hong Kong subway.

Posts of this kind, explaining one view of what happened on Sunday night, have now flooded social media.

Earlier in the day, close to 430,000 people had assembled to protest against the extradition bill, said the organisers, the Civil Human Rights Front. The extradition bill, though suspended, has now come to represent a broader erosion of Hong Kong’s freedoms by Beijing.

Some protesters pelted eggs, others spray-painted the front of the Beijing liaison office in Hong Kong after the third major march against the extradition bill.

While the first few hours of the protest went planned, late in the evening several black-clad activists, some masked, defied police orders and marched to the Beijing Liaison Office. They threw eggs at and spray-painted the front of the office to voice their dissent.

In response, the riot police fired several rounds of rubber bullets and teargas at protesters, reportedly without warning.