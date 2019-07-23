Play

The Indian Space Research Organisation successfully launched its second lunar mission, Chandrayaan-2, on July 22.

Chandrayaan-2 includes a lunar orbiter, lander, and rover, all made in India. The mission involves making a soft landing on the moon by September 7.

A new video of onboard camera visuals released by ISRO shows the lift-off of the spacecraft. The separation of the strap-on motors of the launch vehicle, the Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle Mark III-M1, is also shown in the video.

