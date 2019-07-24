The 2019 Booker Prize longlist has been announced. Watch what our judges had to say and read more here: https://t.co/BgLFiyaEbc#BookerPrize2019 #FinestFiction pic.twitter.com/gi1Xx6oe8h — The Booker Prizes (@TheBookerPrizes) July 23, 2019

The longlist for the 2019 Booker Prize has been announced. Five judges have selected 13 books, one of which will eventually win the prize this year.

British-Indian author Salman Rushdie’s new novel Quichotte has been included on the longlist. Quichotte, expected to be released in the first week of September 2019, reimagines Don Quixote fit for the modern age.

Commenting on the longlist, judge Joanna MacGregor said, “All the writers we have chosen to be on this longlist have got very energetic and very diverse voices and they come from many different backgrounds.”

Another judge, Liz Calder, was also impressed with the quality of the works. “I could say with a hand on my heart that these are all books that everyone should read and love,” she said.