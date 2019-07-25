Play

On July 24, academics, activists, and filmmakers wrote an open letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighting the “number of tragic events in recent times”, especially lynching incidents. The letter has 49 signatories.

Filmmaker Aparna Sen, one of the signatories of the letter, was bombarded with a repetitive series of high-pitched questions by news anchor Arnab Goswami, speaking over the phone, during a media conference.

Sen refused to answer his questions, saying that she did not believe Goswami to be a “non-partisan journalist”. Goswami’s questions included asking Sen to comment on issues like the 2017 Nowhatta mob lynching of Ayub Pandit, and the alleged targeting of former actor Zaira Wasim.

Sen termed Goswami’s questions “whataboutery” and asked him to “address the issue at hand”.