Watch: Kashmiri man, acquitted after 23 years, breaks down at his parents' grave
During the time he spent in jail,Mohammad Ali Bhatt lost his parents, his youth, and 23 years of his life.
On July 24, the Rajasthan High Court acquitted six people after the prosecution failed to establish their connection with the main accused in a bus bomb blast that happened on May 22, 1996. The six accused were set free after 23 years.
The first thing that Mohammad Ali Bhatt, a resident of Srinagar who was among those acquitted, did was to visit the graves of his parents.
Bhatt broke down at the graves, with people around trying to console him. Bhatt was imprisoned in Delhi’s Tihar jail till 2014 and was then shifted to Jaipur where he stayed until he was proven innocent and set free, Greater Kashmir reported.