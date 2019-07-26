The Lok Sabha on July 24 passed the controversial Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (Amendment) Bill, 2019, followed by the Rajya Sabha the next day. The Bill gives the government the power to proscribe individuals as terrorists.

Many Opposition leaders spoke up against the Bill, with the Congress also staging a walkout.

First-time parliamentarian and Trinamool Congress leader Mahua Moitra raised concerns about how every time Opposition party members oppose the government on issues of national security, law and order, and policing, they run the risk of being branded “anti-national” (video above).

Congress parliamentarian Shashi Tharoor too expressed his concern about the Bill, saying that it is “ill-considered” and that the UAPA Act is meant to be used “against a collective and not individuals”.

Play

The All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen chief Asaduddin Owaisi blamed the Congress party for bringing in the UAPA law in the first place. “When they lose power they become big brother of Muslims,” Owaisi said about Congress.