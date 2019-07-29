Watch: A Pakistani journalist appeared on TV in neck-deep water to show how bad the floods were
‘When duty calls, that is when character counts.’
A video clip of a Pakistani news reporter standing in neck-deep water while reporting on floods in the country’s Punjab province has gone viral on social media.
GTV News posted the video on its YouTube channel with this claim: “Pakistani reporter in floodwater, risks his life in danger to perform his duties.” The studio anchor identified the reporter as Azadar Hussain, who was apprising viewers of the rising level of the water in the Indus in the state of Punjab in Pakistan.
While Hussain may have been sincere in his efforts to convey the dangers of the flood, Twitter users found the reportage hilarious.
Howeve a few people also praised Hussain for his dedication towards his profession.