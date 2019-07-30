A travel-booking brand makes a cheeky video on what you can take from a hotel (and what you cannot)
A quick guide, but perhaps it is best not to take anything at all.
After an Indian family tried to steal accessories from a hotel while on holiday in Bali, travel company Ixigo has released a tongue-in-cheek video of what it has identified as things that travellers are allowed to take from their hotel rooms – and things they are not.
There are not many surprises on either of the lists. But perhaps it is best not to take away anything at all.