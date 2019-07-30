Play

On July 29, the Discovery Channel announced a forthcoming episode of its programme Man Vs Wild featuring Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Although it has been over 24 hours that the announcement was made, the memes on it have not stopped pouring in.

Now, they have been joined by spoofs. Vlogger and former MTV India host José Covaco, in his trademark style, has added a hilarious voiceover to the promotional video featuring Modi and host of the show Bear Grylls.

Another spoof video has been created by political satirist and comedian Kunal Kamra, who superimposed a photo of news anchor Ravish Kumar on Grylls’s face with the line: “Thank you Modiji for finally meeting Ravish Kumar”.