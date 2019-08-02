Watch: A crocodile swimming in a flooded Vadodara street lunges at a dog
More crocodiles were sighted across the city.
The flood in Vadodara, Gujarat, has led to, among other things, predators swimming on the streets.
Frightening videos (above) of a crocodile in the floodwater near Rajstambh Society, close to the Lalbaug area of the city, has surfaced on the internet. It can be seen making an unsuccessful attempt to attack a dog.
Others videos of crocodile sightings in Vadodara have also been posted on social media.
The city was hit by floods after heavy rainfall. A rise in the level of the Vishwamitri river has caused waterlogging in the city.
The Vadodara airport was shut on July 31 and will remain closed till August 2. A few trains were also reported to be cancelled or diverted due to waterlogging on the tracks.