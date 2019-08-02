According to Sandeep Chaudhary, an anchor on the News24 television channel, Ajay Gautam, a panellist for a debate, covered his eyes and refused to look directly at another anchor named Saud Mohammad Khalid.

Chaudhary was ending the debate he was moderating and handing over to Khalid when, he said, Gautam covered his eyes. Gautam runs Hum Hindu, an organisation that describes itself as one “against the politics of Muslim”.

The debate on News24 was discussing the recent uproar over an incident in Jabalpur where a man refused to accept a Zomato food parcel from a Muslim delivery person.

Here is the full debate: