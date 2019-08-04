Street dogs from Kaithal, Haryana, have rescued a baby girl.

Wrapped in plastic, an infant girl was dumped in a drain by an unidentified woman, possibly just hours after her birth. The shocking sequence was captured by a CCTV camera.

Miraculously, the infant was found by two dogs who barked incessantly to alert passersby.

The baby was discovered and rushed to Kaithal hospital where doctors said she was in critical condition. They said she might have been born prematurely.

“We decided to keep her under observation as transit could be life-threatening for her,” Kaithal civil hospital’s principal medical officer Dinesh Kansal, told The Times of India.