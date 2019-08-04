What a beautiful message for humans! pic.twitter.com/wTgK4b9uGF — Dr. S.Y. Quraishi (@DrSYQuraishi) August 1, 2019

A video of a monkey turning off a tap after drinking water from it has moved many people on social media.

Posted by the former Chief Election Commissioner SY Quraishi with the words, “What a beautiful message for humans!” the video comes as India stares at an imminent water crisis in many parts of the country.

Of course, some social media suggested the monkey was simply copying human behaviour. But others chose to praise the animal’s perceived sense of responsibility.

Yep...they need it and value it more than the idiots that humans have become — Jerry (@JaiSangwan6) August 2, 2019