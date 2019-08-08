Watch: This arrow always points right, no matter which way you turn it
Invented by Japanese mathematician Kokichi Sugihara, the arrow isn’t actually an arrow at all.
A video of a trick arrow that can’t point left has netizens scratching their heads.
Invented by mathematician Kokichi Sugihara of Japan’s Meiji University, the small, white illusion arrow seems to point left only when reflected in a mirror. A clever combination of perspective and viewing angle, the arrow, it turns out, isn’t an arrow at all and only appears to be one when viewed from a certain angle.
Boggled by the optical trick, netizens reacted with equal amounts of humour and confusion. While one person said it was “incredibly frustrating another compared it to the American political spectrum.
You can learn more about Sugihara’s wonder arrow here.