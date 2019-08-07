#WATCH Jammu and Kashmir: National Security Advisor Ajit Doval interacts with locals in Shopian, has lunch with them. pic.twitter.com/zPBNW1ZX9k — ANI (@ANI) August 7, 2019

Amidst restrictions on public movement and a ban on more than four people gathering in a spot, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval on Wednesday stepped out to meet locals in South Kashmir’s Shopian. He even had lunch with them on the street, as a viral video depicts.

In the video, Doval is seen standing on a deserted street, listening to seven or eight people. All the shops in the background are shut, and no one else is visible, except for a few camerapersons recording the meeting.

For the lunch on the street, big utensils are seen placed against the shutters of the shops in the area, as Doval and the locals appear to be engaged in some sort of a conversation while eating.

Kashmir has been in lockdown, with all phone and internet communications snapped, since Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday announced the scrapping of Jammu & Kashmir’s special status.

