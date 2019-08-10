Owls discover and immediately get rid of a hidden camera which tracks their movements pic.twitter.com/0QiuDKiVOv — Reuters Top News (@Reuters) August 8, 2019

A hidden camera placed to track the movements of Burrowing Owls in Hawk Conservancy, Hampshire, UK didn’t quite win the favour of the wise birds.

Pausing to inspect the alien objects, the owl screeched suspiciously – before tipping it over. The camera, which recorded the entire event, provided invaluable information about the owls’ reaction to foreign objects.

On social media, those who watched the video were convinced the owls had had the last laugh.

“I’m telling you it’s a camera!”

“They wouldn’t—“

“They did!”

“Alright, where’s the power button?!”

“Kick it! Just kick it!”

::kicks it:: — Susan Ranes (@Susan_Ranes) August 3, 2019

Owls: wot you lookin at? Yer want some? CRASH!!! — Oscar and Lola (@Janette90306108) August 3, 2019

In fairness, suspicious disapproval is the default state of a burrowing owl. They can also do wrath, enthusiasm, and bliss.



...I may actually be a burrowing owl. — The Wombat Resists (@UrsulaV) August 3, 2019