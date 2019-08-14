A video of a group of kangaroos frolicking through a snow-covered Taralga Road, North of the Australian city of Goulburn, is delightful – but also a chilling reminder of the effects of climate change.

While Europe and Asia experienced heat waves – with temperatures in Paris reaching an all-time high of 40 degrees Celsius – Australia has received an unusual amount of snowfall this season. “This was the most snow we have ever seen in this area and it was much further North than normal,” said Sydney resident Stephen Grenfell, who shot the video.

Though found in temperate regions, kangaroos are surprisingly hardy when it comes to cold weather. They are able to adapt quickly to snow.

Hi Babs. We do get snow in the Alpine areas of Australia which is further south. The snow on the weekend was falling on the Blue Mountains above 600 metres which is just over an hour west of Sydney. which generally sends people crazy to go see the snow. — Stephen Grenfell (@stephengrenfel1) August 12, 2019

For this location a couple of days a year. This was the most snow we have ever seen in this area and it was much further north than normal. — Stephen Grenfell (@stephengrenfel1) August 12, 2019

Social media users responded with a mixture of incredulity and marvel.

