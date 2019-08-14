Play

Violent clashes broke out between the riot police and protesters at the Hong Kong airport on Tuesday night, with the police using batons, pepper spray, and even arrests to deter the activists who blocked the entrance to the airport using trolleys. The clashes resulted in multiple injuries, Hong Kong Free Press reported.

During the ensuing clashes, riot police & tactical unit officers beat back protesters with batons & pepper spray as protesters barricaded the airport entrances with trolleys. https://t.co/AdXomXEpsi #HongKong #China #antiELABhk #antiELAB pic.twitter.com/kWv4UkIihb — Hong Kong Free Press (@HongKongFP) August 13, 2019

Protestors had taken over the airport over the last two days. Hundreds of people were reported to be stuck at the airport amidst the chaos.

While the airport resumed operations on Wednesday morning, Hong Kong’s flagship carrier Cathay Pacific issued a travel advisory, informing flyers that “disruption events like these can change significantly and at short notice”.

The protests in Hong Kong have been going on for almost two months now. What started as a fight against a Bill that would have allowed people to be extradited to China was transformed into demands for more electoral rights. According to CNN, the Bill was suspended but not withdrawn.

Also watch

Over a thousand Hong Kong protestors got together to sing a famous ‘Les Misérables’ song