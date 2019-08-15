Play

Union Minister Prakash Javadekar on August 12 released a song titled Watan (country), ahead of Independence Day. According to the Press Information Bureau of India, the song “celebrates New India”.

The video of the song features landscapes, people, and traditions from across the country, right from mountains to beaches and forests. The song, which is just under five minutes, is a production of Doordarshan National, and has been sung by Javed Ali.