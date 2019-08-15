Watch: Mysterious person wearing a TV on their head leaves old television sets outside houses
Authorities and residents in this neighbourhood in Virginia, US, have no clue why.
Fifty-and-odd residents of a Virginia neighbourhood are befuddled after a mysterious person left television sets on their porches in the middle of the night,last weekend. CCTV recordings show an individual dressed in midnight blue, wearing a TV on his head, placing TV sets outside people’s houses.
While it sounds like a marvellous gift, the TV man left behind only ancient, outdated box sets which are practically unusable now – and had to be collected by the local police the next morning.
None of the TVs came with a note from the Television Santa Clause, as some residents called him on local news channels. Was it a college prank? Someone’s sense of humour? Or something altogether more sinister?
Who knows? For now, there’s nothing on the telly.