Watch: ‘On India’s Independence Day, I’m thinking about the people of Kashmir,’ said Hasan Minhaj
In an excerpt from a new episode, the comedian discusses the uneasy silence in Jammu & Kashmir following the Indian government’s abrogation of Article 370.
“On India’s Independence Day, I’m thinking about the people of Kashmir, who are fighting for their own independence,” said comedian Hasan Minhaj in the latest episode of his political comedy show, Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj.
Since the Indian government announced the decision to abrogate Article 370 and Article 35A, there has been a communications blackout and a series of curfews. From this uneasy silence, several videos of protests and unrest have emerged.
Addressing the matter in his episode, a solemn Minhaj said, “Kashmir has been this... they’ve been in this custody battle between India and Pakistan. They’ve been this political pawn used by both countries and I really think on this Independence Day, we should think about the people of Kashmir. The eight million-plus people that live there.”
The excerpt, from the episode that will be available on Netflix on Sunday, received over 575,000 views on Twitter in less than a day. Reactions poured in from both sides of the spectrum.