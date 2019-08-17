Play

Online influencers Sumeet Vyas, Amol Parashar, Rohan Joshi, Angira Dhar and Harnidh Kaur have addressed the problem of internet trolling in a video produced by youth platform Yuva.

Describing how trolling, being mean and abusing makes the internet an unhappy place, the five take turns to say, “Behind the words we see on screen is a human being we don’t. Online sabke opinion toh dikh jaaate hai, par offline unki kahaani nahin [we see everyone’s online opinions, but not their offline stories]. Because, our real stories are the ones we are not putting up on Instagram.”

Titled You’re Gonna Get Trolled the video is Yuva’s attempt at encouraging social media users to always choose kindness instead of outrage to garner attention.