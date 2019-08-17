#ISIS #Yemen thwarted by loudly squawking bird:



A blooper reel from the filming of an Islamic State propaganda video has bizarrely made its way to phones across the globe. Released by the Al-Qaeda, the video shows a militant renewing his pledge of allegiance to the terror body’s chief Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi – only to be interrupted by a loudly squawking bird.

Identified as Abu Muhammad al-Adeni on the internet, the jihadi appears to be distracted by the bird, requiring him to pause to revise his lines from a note in his pocket.

A West Asia expert at Oxford University, Elizabeth Kendall, who posted the video on Twitter, said, “Heroic bird relentlessly drowns out ISIS-Y’s attempt to renew allegiance to the caliph. Leader’s feeble memory adds to the woes... These bodged takes didn’t make it into the official video of this solemn event, released end July.”