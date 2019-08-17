Play

It is an unstated axiom of advertising in India that advertisements released on Independence Day must celebrate freedom from something or the other.

The advertisement above, though, takes a different route, putting its star power in its director and narrator – Vishal Bhardwaj and Gulzar, respectively. The duo that has previously produced soundtracks of films such as Haider, Omkara and Kaminey has crafted an ad film featuring four famous Indians.

The product and brand? They are all but incidental.