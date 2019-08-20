#UPDATE Jammu & Kashmir: Two more persons have been rescued after they got stuck near a bridge in JAMMU following a sudden increase in the water level of Tawi river. pic.twitter.com/JI6oWRtR5B — ANI (@ANI) August 19, 2019

The Indian Air Force airlifted two fishermen to safety in a dramatic rescue operation in Jammu and Kashmir.

Four men had gone out into the Tawi river that flows through Jammu, braving the swelling waters, reportedly to fish. However, as the fast-flowing water began to rise, the men got stranded. While two of them managed to swim to the banks, the others could get only as far as the stone pier of an artificial lake under construction at Bhagwati Nagar.

After disaster response forces and the police failed to rescue the men, the air force was called in, and they arrived at the scene on a chopper. IAF personnel landed on the platform and airlifted the men to safety using rope ladders.