#WATCH Bhopal: 2 fishermen rescued by a team of Municipal Corporation & Fire Brigade after water level suddenly rose in a water stream, following the opening of Kerwa Dam's gates. #MadhyaPradesh pic.twitter.com/XRmHka3YKN — ANI (@ANI) August 20, 2019

Two fishermen were rescued from the rising waters of the Kerwa dam by a team of the Bhopal Municipal Corporation’s fire brigade and Ratibad police on Monday.

The men, who had gone fishing in the reservoir, were left stranded on a rock after a sudden rise in the waters owing to the opening of the dam gates.

In a daring operation, members of the fire brigade and trained divers fashioned a bridge out of a ladder, which the men used to crawl to safety.

Station House Officer, Tatibad, told the Times of India that the two villagers, Shiva and Kanji, residents of the Sarotipura village ventured into the dam’s overflow region at 11 am on Monday, and stood fishing on a rock. Tripathi warned that locals should stay away from water bodies in the monsoon season.