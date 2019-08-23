A photo of the Speaker of New Zealand's Parliament feeding a legislator's baby while carrying out his duties has been shared all over the world. pic.twitter.com/G8MvuuAOkb — SBS News (@SBSNews) August 22, 2019

The internet is swooning over images of the Speaker of the New Zealand parliament, Trevor Mallard, holding the newborn child of Labour Party Member of Parliament Tāmati Coffey during a parliamentary session.

Calling Coffey’s and his partner Tim Smith’s newborn boy Tutanekai Smith-Coffey, is a “very important person”, Speaker Mallard tweeted along with a photo of the scene on Wednesday.

Normally the Speaker’s chair is only used by Presiding Officers but today a VIP took the chair with me. Congratulations @tamaticoffey and Tim on the newest member of your family. pic.twitter.com/47ViKHsKkA — Trevor Mallard (@SpeakerTrevor) August 21, 2019

Widely shared and viewed across the world, Mallard’s efficiency in moderating a debate while feeding a baby has won praise from all corners. Social media users expressed their admiration for New Zealand’s culture, which has once again led the way for inclusivity and work-life balance.

What a powerful and soulful picture!!!



A lawmaker @tamaticoffey in New Zealand brought his baby to the parliament after coming back from paternity leave. The House speaker @SpeakerTrevor babysat for him during a debate. pic.twitter.com/KaqMyIYhdv — Rema Rajeshwari IPS (@rama_rajeswari) August 21, 2019