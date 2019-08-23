Watch: New Zealand speaker feeds an MP’s baby while moderating a parliament debate
Little Tutanekai Smith-Coffey is the newborn son of Labour Party MP Tāmati Coffey and his partner Tim Smith.
The internet is swooning over images of the Speaker of the New Zealand parliament, Trevor Mallard, holding the newborn child of Labour Party Member of Parliament Tāmati Coffey during a parliamentary session.
Calling Coffey’s and his partner Tim Smith’s newborn boy Tutanekai Smith-Coffey, is a “very important person”, Speaker Mallard tweeted along with a photo of the scene on Wednesday.
Widely shared and viewed across the world, Mallard’s efficiency in moderating a debate while feeding a baby has won praise from all corners. Social media users expressed their admiration for New Zealand’s culture, which has once again led the way for inclusivity and work-life balance.