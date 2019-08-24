Play

Dave and Ruby Dunlop, residents of Spencerville, Ontario, have built a 350-feet Harry Potter-themed playhouse for their two-year-old granddaughter Logan in their backyard, the Daily Mail has reported.

The Wendy house is complete with a replica of a part of Hogwarts, the residential school of magic where the protagonists in JK Rowling’s books studied, and various other references from the popular series. The playhouse is equipped with a bedroom and a mini kitchen as well, the report added.