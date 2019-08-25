Protestors in Hong Kong are cutting down facial recognition towers. pic.twitter.com/bTvb8uis7V — Jordan Sather (@Jordan_Sather_) August 24, 2019

Protesters in Hong Kong have torn down a facial recognition tower on a street to stymie government surveillance, ABC News has reported.

An electric saw was used to cut through the tower, and the protesters who had gathered around it covered their faces with umbrellas to avoid being recognised.

The government, however, maintained that these smart lampposts only collect data on traffic, weather, and air quality, the report added.

Also watch

Protesters storm Hong Kong airport again, police attack them with sticks, pepper spray

Amazing time-lapse video of Hong Kong citizens protesting all day through rain and heat

Over a thousand Hong Kong protesters got together to sing this famous ‘Les Misérables’ song