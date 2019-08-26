Viral Video Watch: On International Dog Day, here are some of the best dog videos on Twitter August 26 is celebrated as International Dog Day. Scroll Staff An hour ago Because it’s #InternationalDogDay here’s Marlo reunited with her brother Charlie at the weekend. They last saw each other as puppies a year ago. Turns out, they live around the corner from each other. pic.twitter.com/fYbhuTtgWJ— Brett Mcleod (@Brett_McLeod) August 26, 2019 My real life Soccer Dog for #InternationalDogDay take note @Cristiano Ronaldo pic.twitter.com/1UQjtl0opY— Yilmaz Altanhan (@MrAltanhan) August 26, 2019 i'll see you guys in another life, hug your dogs every day :)#internationalDogDay pic.twitter.com/BIgRDc4qD3— Sanjay Manaktala (@smanak) August 26, 2019 This poem really resonated with me and I think it will with you too. Sharing today as we celebrate the wonder that is dogs. Thank you all for being members of our families x #InternationalDogDay pic.twitter.com/fMMKDqBZYs— Noel Fitzpatrick (@ProfNoelFitz) August 26, 2019 The cat wishing the dog on #InternationalDogDay pic.twitter.com/ryOxaFw1VT— Uma Mahadevan (@readingkafka) August 26, 2019 Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+ here. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Dog videos Animal videos Print