Massive wildfires have been raging through the Amazon rainforests in South America over the past few weeks. Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro had on August 23 promised to deploy the military to tackle the situation, owing to growing international concern and subsequent pressure to protect the world’s largest tropical rainforests.

A drone video posted by The Guardian shows the grim situation in parts of the Amazon rainforest that have been burned down.

The G-7 countries on Monday offered a $20 million aid to help Brazil combat the forest fires, but the offer was rejected by the Brazilian government.