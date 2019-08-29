Your card can be cloned at ATMs 😨 This ATM had a camera & chip installed very cleverly. WATCH video to see what to check before using ATMs 👀 pic.twitter.com/eKUwM2xusf — Rosy (@rose_k01) August 24, 2019

In a worrying incident recorded on a video posted on social media, a group of people uncovered an ATM skimming fraud in a Canara Bank ATM reportedly situated in Arjun Nagar, Safdarjung Enclave, New Delhi. Vigilant citizens discovered cameras hidden right above the keypad panel, disguised to be a part of the machine itself.

The video reveals two parts of the ATM machine that were externally attached to hide the cameras, storage device and battery. The idea seems to be to steal sensitive data like card details and the ATM PIN.

The video also gives viewers advice on how to check for themselves if they are being scammed.

Canara Bank sprung into action after the video went viral on social media, issuing a statement that the skimming device was removed and no data was compromised.